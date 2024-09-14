Retd principal, wife found dead in Jammu

A retired principal and his wife were found dead in their house in Manorama Vihar of TalabTillo locality here on Saturday evening. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar Chandel, 61, and his wife Veena Kumari, 57. (Getty image)

“The couple had two daughters. One is in England and another is in Chandigarh pursuing their studies,” said family friend Shakti Dutta.

“The elder daughter had talked to her parents over the phone around noon today. However, there were no responses to the phone calls made by the other daughter thereafter, which aroused our suspicion,” he said.

It appears that the crime happened between 4 pm to 6 pm, he added. Dutta informed that the couple had strangulation makes around their necks. Later, a police team along with a sniffer dog and forensic experts, reached the crime scene and started their probe.