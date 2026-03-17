Retired armyman loses ₹89,000 to cyber fraudsters

A retired army man, currently working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was allegedly duped of ₹89,135 by cyber fraudsters who purchased two expensive mobile phones on EMI after gaining access to his credit card details, police said. The cybercrime police station has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 318(4), (cheating) and 316(2) , (criminal breach of trust). (HT photo)

The case has been registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar Gulati (49), a resident of TBRL Colony in Ramgarh village, had reported the incident to the cybercrime police on January 16.

According to Gulati, someone posing as an official of a US-based bank called him on January 15, offered a credit card and sought his personal details. He later received two or three more calls that day but did not respond. Next day, Gulati received two transaction alerts for ₹70,444 and ₹18,691 from his ICICI credit card. He informed his bank and had his card blocked. He learned that two mobile phones, including an iPhone, had been purchased online using his credit card.

After checking his account on an e-commerce app, Gulati discovered that both phones had been delivered in Kolkata. The app also showed a mobile number registered in the name of one Amit Kumar, suspected to be involved in the fraud.

The accused had opted for the EMI option while making the purchase, due to which Gulati was additionally charged ₹7,468 as interest.

The cybercrime police station registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 318(4), (cheating) and 316(2) , (criminal breach of trust). Further investigation is underway, officials said.