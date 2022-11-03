Retired Colonel injured in Panchkula hit-and-run

A 74-year-old retired Colonel was injured after an unknown vehicle hit him in Sector 21, Panchkula, police said on Wednesday.

Though the accident took place on Sunday, Col Surender Kumar Aggarwal (retd) could report it to the police only on Tuesday, as he was not fit to record his statement.

Col Aggarwal, who lives in Sector 20, told the police that he was walking towards Sector 12-A. While crossing Sector 21, a speeding vehicle hit him, leaving him injured and unconscious.

He was taken to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir, where he remained admitted till Tuesday, following which he approached the police.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station on Tuesday. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding driver.