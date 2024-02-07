Retired Punjab DSP Raka Ghirra handed 6-year rigorous imprisonment in 2011 graft case

A special CBI court has awarded retired Punjab deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raka Ghirra six years of rigorous imprisonment two days after convicting her in a 2011 corruption case. A special CBI court had earlier convicted retired Punjab DSP Raka Ghirra in the graft case. (HT File)

Raka Ghirra had on Monday been convicted under sections 7 of and sections 13 (1) (d) punishable under 13 (2) of the Prevent of Corruption Act.

The court has also fined the retired officer ₹2 lakh.

At the time of the corruption case, the trial for which spanned 12 years, Raka Ghirra was a DSP in Mohali.

In 2011, Ghirra was arrested by CBI from her residence at Sector 15, Chandigarh, for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a realtor to settle his case.

The trap was laid after complainant Krishna Kumar Malhotra alleged that the DSP had demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh to settle the investigation into a complaint against him in a land dispute. He was accused of certain irregularities related to the land, located in Mullanpur village.

During the raids, CBI had also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including a .32-bore German revolver and a double-barrel gun, along with multiple cartridges. But she was acquitted in the arms seizure case in 2019.

In 2001, Ghirra was recruited as an inspector in the Punjab Police on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband and promoted as DSP in 2007.