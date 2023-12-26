Retired SSP was denied security after it was withdrawn last year: Family

As the police questioned acquaintances and family members of retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was killed in a mosque in north Kashmir on Sunday morning, the relatives of the slain officer said he was denied security after it was withdrawn last year. As the police questioned acquaintances and family members of retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir, who was killed in a mosque in north Kashmir on Sunday morning, the relatives of the slain officer said he was denied security after it was withdrawn last year. (HT File Photo)

Mir was shot dead inside a mosque by an unidentified gunman at Gantmulla. While police blamed the killing on militants, health officials said the 72-year-old was killed by pellets from a .12-bore gun, which isn’t used by the militants.

Police today questioned relatives and villagers at Gantmulla to collect more details about the incident. Police are looking at various aspects of this case. “We are investigating every angle of this case and killers won’t be spared,” said a police officer privy to details of the case.

Mir’s relatives alleged that his security was withdrawn in 2022 and despite repeated requests the security wasn’t provided again. “My uncle had one PSO and it was also withdrawn in 2022. He had made several requests to officers, but the PSO was never returned,” said Mir Iqbal, his cousin. Another relative alleged that he had made several pleas to senior officers for security, but they ignored his requests. “It’s unfortunate despite serving the department at senior position for years, he wasn’t provided security,” he said.

The family has asked police for in-depth investigation so the killers could be exposed.

A senior officer of the security department admitted that Mir’s security was withdrawn in December 2022. “After threat perception his PSO was withdrawn because the officer had retired 10 years ago and there wasn’t any threat to him in the area where he lives.

“We can’t provide security to every retired policeman or officer. Security is provided to only those people who are threatened. In Mir’s case there wasn’t any such report.” The officer, however, said that after withdrawal of security, the officer didn’t apply for PSO or fresh security cover.