Revamp work on, Naggar Castle closed for two years

The 500-year-old historic Naggar Castle in Kullu is closed for tourists for two years in wake of the renovations. The work is being undertaken for the conservation and restoration of the castle. Naggar Castle was built by Raja Sidh Singh of Kullu around 1460 AD and served as the residence of the rulers of Kullu for centuries. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The castle, located in Naggar, Kullu, is a historic property managed by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). The castle has a rich history dating back to the 15th century.

The conservation and restoration of Naggar Castle includes illumination of structures, conversion of idle space available in the existing building into wellness facilities and a parking at the adjoining land parcel, including toilet block. The property is an architectural marvel, constructed with a mix of stone and wood in a distinctive medieval style.

₹11.57 crore allocated for project

Naggar Castle was built by Raja Sidh Singh of Kullu around 1460 AD and served as the residence of the rulers of Kullu for centuries. In 1978, the HP government took over the property and converted it into a heritage hotel under the management of HPTDC.

The tourism department has issued tenders for its renovation of the a medieval castle, as part of which the old-style building will be repaired and a wellness centre will be built here apart from adding parking facilities. Drawn by the architecture-- the castle over the years has become a major tourist attraction.

The castle houses a museum depicting Himachal’s arts and crafts like patoos, shawls, gudmas, nagaras, carpets, including figures of devis and devtas in traditional attire.

District tourism development officer, Sunaina Sharma, said, “The Naggar Castle project is being developed under ADB funding, with a budget of ₹11.57 crore.”

Assuring that no tampering with the original form of Naggar Castle wold be done, she added, “The restoration will follow the original architectural style, and additional facilities like parking and a wellness centre will be added”.

“The hotel has been closed to tourists, and the renovation is expected to be completed within two years. The tender process has been finalised, and work will commence soon” added Sunaina.

It may be mentioned that The Castle, Naggar, was among the 18 “loss making” hotels of HPTDC that in November last year were directed to be closed by single bench of the Himachal Pradesh high court, which was later stayed.

Was once sold in exchange of a gun

The Castle Naggar is a fort that was built by Raja Siddi Singh in the 16th century from stones of a ruined castle. Till the middle of the 17th century, the kings and Maharajas used it as their royal palace and royal headquarters. Later, king Jagat Singh of Kullu made it his capital. Till the year 1846, the descendants of this family used the fort as a summer palace.

In course of time, Naggar Castle was exchanged by Raja Gyan Singh for a rifle belonging to a British Major Hay, the first assistant commissioner of Kullu, who had his headquarters there.

The castle came to function as an aristocratic English house. Major Hay then sold it to the Punjab Government which served as a rest house and the court’s office. In 1978, the HPTDC converted the castle into a hotel, having 16 rooms apart from a five-bed dormitory.

Despite not using any cement or iron nail, the castle stood even during the major earthquake of 1905 which had prompted the architecture department of IIT Roorkee to conduct research on it. The history of this place is depicted on the walls of the fort.