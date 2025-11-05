Revenue official arrested for graft in J&K’s Samba; ₹35 lakh seized

Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau has recovered over ₹35 lakh from the vehicle of a patwari in Samba district, said officials. The revenue official had demanded and accepted the illegal gratification from a complainant. (File)

The ACB has registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the patwari identified as Sunil Kumar, who was posted in Patwar Halqa Dadui in Samba district.

The revenue official had demanded and accepted the illegal gratification from a complainant.

“The said accused public servant, demanded the bribe amounting to ₹1,00,000 from the complainant, for preparing a report, sought by Samba tehsildar on the application of complainant, with respect to correction of Girdawari (mutation),” said an ACB spokesperson. However, after negotiation, the said patwari agreed upon ₹80,000 instead of ₹1,00,000 from the complainant for doing how work, he added.

“The complainant never wanted to pay bribe.Compelled by the greed of revenue official, he approached anti-corruption bureau,” said the spokesperson.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case was registered in police station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, he said.

The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

“Moreover, during the search of his personal vehicle, a huge cash amounting to more than 35 lakhs rupees was also recovered. A search was also conducted in the residential house of the accused public servant in presence of magistrates,” he said.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.