Revenue official caught taking bribe

Jammu & Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught a revenue official red handed while taking bribe of ₹20,000, said officials on Thursday.

The arrested has been identified as Muzamil Salam, patwari of Patwar Halqa Pogal Paristan in Ramban.

The complainant told ACB that he applied for the correction in his father’s name that was incorrect in the revenue records in the office of Ukhral tehsildar. The tehsildar directed patwari Muzamil Salam to do the work.

However, Salam demanded ₹20,000 from the complainant for making necessary changes.

“Following negotiations, Patwari lowered his demand and agreed to rectify the name of complainant’s father for ₹2500,” said an official spokesperson.

The complainant approached ACB and a trap was laid and Salam was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,500. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered.