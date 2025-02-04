Revenue officials go on mass leave for a day in Haryana

Normal functioning of revenue offices across the state were paralysed on Monday as tehsildars and naib tehsildars went on mass casual leave for a day protesting against the registration of a case against a fellow tehsildar. Normal functioning of revenue offices across the state were paralysed on Monday as tehsildars and naib tehsildars went on mass casual leave for a day protesting against the registration of a case against a fellow tehsildar. (Representational image)

Tehsildar Neha Saran along with three others was booked two days ago in connection with alleged irregularities in the auction of an industrial plot last year in Faridabad.

Two days ago, Badkhal subdivision tehsildar Neha Saran and three others Deepak, Rakesh Diwan and Pulkit were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120- B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for carrying out auction of an industrial plot located in NIT area in Faridabad last year without adhering to the rules and regulations.

Amarjit Singh Chawla, director of a company and the complainant, had alleged that the auction was carried out with involvement of the tehsildar despite non-resolution of the objection raised against the move.

However, in the absence of tehsildars, sub-divisional magistrates took charge in 11 districts and registered few land deeds.

The revenue officials said that the police have booked tehsildar on a complaint filed by a private person named Amarjit Singh Chawla.

Chawla, director of Friends Auto India Limited, said that he had taken plot number 38 in NIT Industrial Area on rent.

“The ownership of the plot was with Unik Spring India and the company had taken a loan from the bank on the plot. Because of the loan, there was a stay on its buying and selling. By flouting the norms, the revenue officer issued a notice for auction to recover the loan amount last year. Then I moved to the court on behalf of the complainant against the auction and court ordered stay,” the complainant added.

He alleged that Saran, in connivance with three other accused, issued an order to patwari Ajraunda for auctioning the plot, which was auctioned on August 2 last year.

“Later, the owner of Unik Spring (India) had also given a letter to Saran claiming ownership rights and said that the auction was done wrongly. The tehsildar had presented wrong documents in the civil court. No date was published for the auction and no bids were placed,” Chawla had said in his complaint.