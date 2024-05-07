Revolt in National Conference as Kargil unit resigns en-masse

Days ahead of polling for the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Ladakh, the National Conference (NC) on Monday suffered a major setback after its Kargil unit resigned en-masse. Leaders announced support for Mohammad Haneefa Jan as an independent candidate after resigning from National Conference.

The development comes after the party high command, including president Farooq Abdullah, asked the party cadre in Kargil to support the INDIA bloc candidate Tsering Namgyal of the Congress.

Additional general secretary of the National Conference Ladakh in-charge Qamar Ali Akhoon said, “The Kargil unit of National Conference has resigned en-masse. We have submitted a resignation letter to the party high command, who had been pressuring us (telephonically and on social media) to support Congress-led INDIA bloc candidate Tsering Namgyal, which is not acceptable to us.”

“All political and religious parties had unanimously extended support to our consensus candidate Mohammad Haneefa Jan. We refused to accept the party high command’s directive. We have resigned from the party in the larger interest of the people of Ladakh and have submitted the resignation to the party president,” the leader said, while addressing a press conference.

Akhoon said the Ladakh Democratic Alliance has jointly decided to project Mohammad Haneefa Jan as an independent candidate, but expressed hope that the mass resignation would not impact the Kargil council being run jointly by the National Conference and Congress.

“For now, we have to ensure the success of Haneefa Jan in the ensuing elections,” he added.

Abdullah, however, maintained that there was no need for a resolution, saying “We are committed to strengthen the INDIA bloc. Whoever wants to quit the party, is at liberty to do so.”

Notably, the Kargil units of NC and Congress were in favour of fielding Haneefa Jan as an independent candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. However, as per seat sharing agreement between the alliance partners, the Ladakh seat was given to the Congress.

Sajad Kargili, a Shia leader from Kargil, has already opted out of the race and has extended support to Haneefa Jan.

Now, Haneefa Jan is the lone candidate from Shia-dominated Kargil district.

While Congress has fielded Tsering Namgyal, the sitting councillor from Leh city and the leader of Opposition in Leh hill council, as its candidate, the BJP has given mandate to chief executive councillor Tashi Gyalson.

Incumbent BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who had raised a banner of revolt against Gyalson’s candidature, ultimately relented and reconciled with the party high command.

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, the largest in the country with a total area of 173.266 sq km and has more than 1.82 lakh voters. It goes to polls on May 20.