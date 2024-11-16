Rewari accident: 2 killed, 1 hurt as speeding truck hits multiple vehicles

Two persons were killed and one injured after a speeding truck crashed into an ambulance, two bikes and a scooter in Rewari on Thursday night, police said on Friday. A six-year-old girl was crushed to death under a school van in Panipat on Friday. She was a student of LKG class. (HT File)

A Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap happened due to dense fog and poor visibility.

“The incident took place near Phideri village on the Delhi-Rewari national highway. The riders of both bikes died while the scooter rider sustained injuries. The truck eventually rammed into a tea shop where no one was present,” the spokesperson added.

Passersby nabbed the truck driver and handed him over to the police. Both deceased are yet to be identified, and their bodies have been kept at the Rewari civil hospital. “The injured has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Rewari,” the spokesperson added.

A six-year-old girl was crushed to death under a school van in Panipat on Friday. She was a student of LKG class.

Her father said she had been dropped home in the school van and was crossing in front of the vehicle when she was crushed under it. She was rushed to the hospital, where she declared brought dead.

A day after a truck driver allegedly crushed five people to death while moving on the wrong side of the elevated corridor in Panipat, he was presented before a court on Friday and sent to jail.

The truck driver, Mohammad Sahir of Mewat, was allegedly under the influence and hit several bikers, pedestrians and cars before coming to a halt seven kilometres later. Three of them died at the spot, one on his way to hospital. One of the victims is still under treatment. The truck driver was nabbed by commuters and handed over to the police. Police said that the autopsies of all the bodies were completed on Friday and handed over to the families for last rites. Superintendent of police Lokender Singh has sought a detailed report from DSP traffic Suresh Saini within 10 days.