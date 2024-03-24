Rewari boiler blast: Toll reaches 12, police add two more sections in FIR

Two more workers who were injured in Rewari boiler blast died on Saturday taking the toll in the incident to 12, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sallu, 22, of Bihar and Daya Shankar, 42, whose address could not be verified. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Sallu, 22, of Bihar and Daya Shankar, 42, whose address could not be verified.

Addressing the media in Rewari superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said they have not been able to establish criminal negligence in the incident and two more sections, including Section 204 (destroying a document or electronic record) and 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been added. The SP said that the owners and managers have not been accused of criminal negligence.

“Rewari deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda has written a letter to the government asking them to depute a technical team to ascertain the main cause of the incident. The Rewari sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Yadav had submitted the inquiry report in which he found several lapses,” the SP added.

The labour department has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh and the management of Lifelong Pvt Ltd, which owns the factory, will provide ₹7 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Rewari’s Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

According to officials, the authorities did not clean the dust collector, and the fire was caused by a short circuit, which reached the dust collector and an explosion occurred.

Families of the victims alleged that they were not given protective gear and that the factory’s dust collector was not cleaned and maintained timely.