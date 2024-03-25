Rewari factory boiler blast toll climbs to 14

Four workers, who were injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana’s Rewari, have died, taking the death toll in the incident to 14, police said on Sunday. Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action-based on its findings. (HT File)

While three of them died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, on Saturday, one passed away on Sunday, inspector Jagdish Chand, SHO of Dharuhera (Rewari) police station, said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the victims at the hospital.

Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action-based on its findings.

The police on last Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.