Rice miller held for 4-crore fraud in Karnal

A local rice miller was arrested for allegedly not delivering the custom-milled rice and creating a revenue loss of ₹4 crore to the government, police said on Monday. A local rice miller was arrested for allegedly not delivering the custom-milled rice and creating a revenue loss of ₹ 4 crore to the government, police said on Monday. (Representational image)

The miller was identified as Neeraj Rana, who was arrested on Friday and taken into three days of remand, the spokesperson said, adding that he was sent to jail on Monday.

Police said that Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of kharif season with the DFSC department in Gharaunda, had filed a complaint against M/S Rohit Trading Company, alleging that Neeraj Rana, Rohit Rana and Sanjeev Kumar were in agreement with the department, but failed to deliver 11,000 quintals of rice.

“During physical verification, the stock of rice and paddy was shown zero, leading to a loss of ₹4 crore to the government,” Kumar had told the police.

During the remand, police said that 80 bags of rice weighing 40 quintals were recovered and efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON