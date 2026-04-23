Rights panel asks Panchkula MC chief, top cop for report on non-functional CCTVs

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the Panchkula municipal commissioner and police commissioner for detailed reports on non-functional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the city, citing concerns over public safety, traffic enforcement, and law and order. Both reports must be filed at least a week before the next hearing on May 20. Both reports must be filed at least a week before the next hearing on May 20. (HT File)

The municipal commissioner has been asked to provide the status of all CCTV cameras, including how many are operational, reasons for malfunction, steps taken for repair or replacement, and a clear timeline for restoration. The commission also sought details on whether responsibility has been fixed and what action has been taken against officials or agencies found negligent.

The police commissioner has been directed to report on how non-functional cameras have affected crime detection and traffic enforcement. This includes comparative data of manual versus CCTV-based challans over the past three years, along with alternative measures adopted to maintain public safety.

The directions came after the commission took suo motu cognisance of an April 10, 2026 media report which pointed out that nearly 200 out of 473 CCTVs installed in the city are non-functional. The commission observed that despite concerns raised by the traffic police regarding timely repair and maintenance, the issue continues to persist due to administrative inaction.

The commission further held that CCTVs are a crucial tool not only for traffic management but also for maintaining law and order. The absence of a functional surveillance system creates conditions conducive to lawlessness and undermines citizens’ sense of security, it stated, adding that failure to maintain such infrastructure prima facie affects the right to life and safety guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.