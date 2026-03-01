Rijiju lays foundation stone of ITI building, stadium in Chamba

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who was in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, laid the foundation stone of the ITI building at Bhanjraru and the stadium (sports complex) at Tissa. Union minister Kiren Rijiju laying foundation stone of indoor stadium in Salooni in the Dalhousie assembly constituency on Sunday. (Source: X)

Addressing the public gathering in Chamba, Rijiju said it was essential to visit the hills to understand the problems and needs of the people living here. The minister said that the new ITI building will strengthen educational infrastructure and expand opportunities for students in the region. The sports complex will nurture young talent, attract sporting excellence and encourage youth to pursue sports as a career, unlocking Himachal Pradesh’s immense sporting potential.

He also laid the foundation stone of Indoor stadium (sports complex) at Saloni in Chamba district. “The facility will help regional young players in new opportunities as well as sharpening talents at the ground level and inspire youth to achieve big dreams in the field of sports,” the Union minister said in his social media post.