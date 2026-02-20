Rise above politics to shape Haryana’s future, governor tells MLAs

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday called upon legislators to rise above political differences and collectively work for the state’s future, describing the assembly as the place where the aspirations of the people are realised and governance priorities are set. Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh addressed the inaugural sitting of the budget session of the 90-member assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (File photo)

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the budget session of the 90-member assembly, the governor reminded MLAs that the trust reposed in them by constituents must translate into meaningful outcomes. “I look forward to this House taking some historic decisions in the interest of Haryana through dialogue and consensus, especially in this budget session,” he said.

Touching upon the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Ghosh termed the national song the “call of India’s soul”. He noted that the spirit of the song is ingrained in Haryana’s culture, particularly among its farmers, soldiers, and sportspersons who ensure the nation’s food security, border safety, and Olympic success.

“My government considers political power as a means of public service,” Ghosh said, adding that patriotism should be reflected in policies, specifically by increasing farmers’ income, providing youth employment, and ensuring security for women.

The governor assured the House of the state’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna river under the action plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To make the river pollution-free, the state proposes to complete eight common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with a 146 MLD capacity and 13 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a 622 MLD capacity by March 2028.

On law and order, Ghosh reported that crimes against women decreased by 16% in 2025. He also highlighted Haryana’s lead in combating cybercrime, noting that the state saved 36% of fraud amounts in real time—securing ₹256 crore in citizen assets—and blocked 1.5 lakh fraudulent mobile numbers.

The governor reiterated the government’s shift from “red tape to red carpet” for investors. He applauded the state’s case before the 16th Finance Commission for an increased share in tax devolution, citing Haryana’s significant contribution to national GDP and GST collections despite its small geographical size.

Concluding his address, Ghosh emphasised that democracy is strengthened when the ruling and opposition parties work in tandem, adhering to the letter and spirit of the Constitution.