Rise in accidents: Human rights panel seeks report from Chandigarh Police

The Punjab State Human Right Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the rise in accidents in Chandigarh and sought a report from senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic). As per the Union ministry of road transport and highways report, speeding caused most mishaps and deaths in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Panel’s chairperson commission justice Sant Parkash took note of HT’s report highlighting increase in accidents.

In its report “Road Accidents in India 2022” released on Tuesday, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH), highlighted that road accidents in Chandigarh went up by 13.9% as compared to 2021, though the number of fatalities dipped. A total of 83 lives were lost and 203 people were left injured in 237 road crashes in 2022.

As per the report, speeding caused most mishaps and deaths.

In its order, the commission said, “The commission has perused the detailed news item published in a leading daily newspaper on November 1, 2023...Chandigarh ranks fifth among UTs in the number of accidents and fourth when it comes to fatalities. It is also indicated that speeding has caused most mishaps. The commission takes suo motu cognisance of the matter. Accordingly, let the matter be put up before the SSP (Security & Traffic) to submit a report.”

