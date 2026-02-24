Rising temps may hit wheat yield, quality, say agri experts

The rapidly increasing temperatures in the past few weeks in Punjab may have an adverse impact on the wheat crop, say the agricultural experts. A farmer spread fertilizer on a wheat field near Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Agriculture experts noted that high temperatures during the grain-filling stages can reduce grain weight, leading to a decline in both yield and quality. Heat stress may also force early crop maturity, further curtailing production as it did in 2022, experts warned.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice chancellor SS Gosal said that an advisory has already been issued to the farmers, cautioning them against the looming threat of an early heatwave similar to 2022.

“We have already issued an advisory to Punjab farmers to take necessary precautions, including light irrigation, as the winter crop is in the crucial grain-filling stage. In 2022, the early heatwave had reduced the output by nearly 20%. We do not want a repeat of that situation this year,” said Gosal.

The maximum temperature across Punjab is currently hovering around four degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, with the mercury likely to climb further in the coming days. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 31°C in Faridkot on Monday, reflecting early summer-like conditions in several districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a gradual rise of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures is likely over Northwest India during the next four days, with no letup thereafter.

Consequent upon that, the temperatures are expected to remain 3–5°C above normal across many parts of the region during the week.

“Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2–3°C likely over Northwest India during the next four days and no significant change during the subsequent three days. Hence, these are likely to be above normal by 3–5°C, over many parts of Northwest India during the week,” the IMD bulletin issued on Monday stated.

Gosal warned that if the maximum temperature approaches 35°C in the coming weeks, wheat yield could be adversely affected. “In February, the wheat crop is in the critical grain-filling stage. If temperatures rise sharply, the grains shrink, thereby reducing crop yield,” he said.

In its advisory, PAU pointed out that during the second week of February 2026, temperatures were already 2–4°C higher compared to the same period last year. Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education at PAU, has advised farmers to apply light irrigation to protect the crop from heat stress.

Additionally, Dr Hari Ram, head of the department of agronomy, recommended two sprays of 2% potassium nitrate (13:0:45), prepared by dissolving 4 kg in 200 litres of water, at the boot leaf and anthesis stages during evening hours. These measures, experts say, may help mitigate the impact of rising temperatures to some extent.