Road accidents claim two lives in Chandigarh

Two precious lives were lost in separate road accidents in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. In the first case, the deceased motorcyclist was identified as Jaskaran, an 18-year-old student and resident of Khuda Ali Sher. He was riding a Hero Splendor on the Sector 27/30 dividing road on Wednesday afternoon, when a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus hit him. (HT Photo)

While one mishap took place on the Sector 27/30 dividing road, where a CTU bus snuffed out a motorcyclist’s life, the other was reported in Dhanas, where a motorcycle claimed the life of a scooterist.

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Jaskaran, an 18-year-old student and resident of Khuda Ali Sher.

He was riding a Hero Splendor on the Sector 27/30 dividing road on Wednesday afternoon, when a CTU bus hit him, said police. Jaskaran was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, said police.

Inspector Devinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 26 police station, said a search was on for the bus driver who managed to flee despite being employed in the local bus service. Another police official said there were no CCTV cameras near the mishap site so they were looking for clues from other traffic signals.

In the second case, a man riding pillion on a Honda Activa scooter died after being hit by a rashly driven motorcycle near Namdhari Marble, Dhanas, around noon on Wednesday. The victim, Shankar, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was riding pillion behind his son Naga Muthu, when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, bearing number CH01CR-8985, rammed into their scooter.

An injured Shankar was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead.

The accused motorcyclist, Vishal Sharma, a resident of Sector 40-B, was arrested, but later bailed out.

He was booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sarangpur police station on the complaint of the victim’s son.