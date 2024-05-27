 Road mishap claim five lives in Hisar - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
Road mishap claim five lives in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 27, 2024 06:28 AM IST

As per the police, the incident happened when the car driver made a turn in an attempt to save the vehicle from a speeding truck coming from the opposite side

Five persons were killed and three injured after their car fell off a bridge in Hisar on Sunday, said police.

Hisar DSP Vijay Pal Singh said Bathinda resident Gagad Singh along with his wife, son, brother and other family members were in town for a personal visit. (HT Photo)
As per the police, the incident happened when the car driver made a turn in an attempt to save the vehicle from a speeding truck coming from the opposite side. As a result, the car fell off, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh, his brother Gagad Singh, his wife Madhu, and his brothers-in-law--Satpal and Ravi. Those injured are- Gagad Singh’s son Tarsem, his wife Geeta and Dimple. The victims’ age could not be ascertained.

Hisar DSP Vijay Pal Singh said Bathinda resident Gagad Singh along with his wife, son, brother and other family members were in town for a personal visit.

“The incident occurred when they were returning and their car fell off a bridge near sector 27-28 to avert an accident from a speeding truck coming from the opposite side. Five persons have died and three are undergoing treatment at Hisar civil hospital. The victims’ post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” the DSP added.

