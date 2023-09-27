Road mishaps in Chandigarh tricity leave four dead within 24 hours

Four more people lost their lives in road accidents on tricity roads. In the first mishap, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit a cab near Attawa Chowk on the Sector 35/36 dividing road in the wee hours of Monday, leaving the cab’s female passenger dead. (iStock)

Among the victims were a female cab passenger, two motorcyclists and a pedestrian who was struck by a car involved in a police chase.

In the first mishap, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit a cab near Attawa Chowk on the Sector 35/36 dividing road in the wee hours of Monday, leaving the cab’s female passenger dead.

The deceased, identified as Priya, 35, had booked the cab for a short distance from Attawa to Sector 35 around 3.30 am.

The cab driver, Sonu Kumar, 33, a native of Fazilka, Punjab, and currently residing in Mattaur, Mohali, told the police that they had reached near Attawa Chowk, when a car hit his vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, from the rear.

The impact of the collision caused the cab to overturn, leaving Priya, who was in the back seat, grievously injured. The driver of the Baleno, Krishan Raj of Mauli Jagran, also sustained injuries.

All three were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, from where Priya was referred to PGIMER, while Sonu and Raj were discharged after treatment. But Priya succumbed to her injuries. Following her demise, Raj was arrested by Mauli Jagran police and later released on bail.

In another accident on Monday, an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native was killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Sector 25.

The deceased, Ram Prakash, was currently residing in Barmajra, Mohali. Both bikers suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to PGIMER, where Prakash breathed his last, while the other motorcyclist, Ravinder of Maloya, is undergoing treatment.

Ravinder, who works in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, has been booked by the Sector 39 police.

Woman run over by car in Dhanas dies

After battling for life for three days, the female pedestrian, who was hit by a car involved in a police chase near Dhanas on Saturday night, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The speeding car had ploughed into an electricity pole before crashing into the innocent bystander, Nisha Garg, 44, a resident of Dhanas, who had suffered fatal injuries and was taken to PGIMER.

Police said the body of Garg, a homemaker, was handed over to the kin post her autopsy.

Police have added Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR already registered at the Sarangpur police station against the car driver, Maninder Singh of Khanna, Ludhiana. He was arrested on Saturday itself and released on bail.

Singh was being chased by Punjab Police all the way from Khanna, Ludhiana, following a tip-off by the health department regarding his involvement in a crime.

In the car was also a nurse, an informant of the police and health department. Both escaped with minor injuries.

Shortly before the crash, another car passenger, a resident of Sector 15, had stepped out of the car near PGIMER. Police moved in and detained the man. Noticing this, Maninder sped off towards Dhanas to escape the police.

But while racing through the roads, he ended up ramming his car into an electricity pole and further hitting Garg who was present at the scene, said police.

Maninder was then booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Hit-and-run mishap victim dies after fighting for life for six days

Injured in a hit-and-run accident in Panchkula on September 19, a 31-year-old motorcyclist died at PGIMER on September 25 after fighting for life for six days.

Police said the deceased, Rajnish Dhawan, 31, hailed from Kurukshetra. He worked as a clerk with an advocate in Panchkula district courts.

His motorcycle was struck by an auto-rickshaw in Sector 11, Panchkula, while he was on his way to drop his uncle in the area. The auto-rickshaw driver, Sunil of Kharak Mangoli, had stopped for a while, but sped away on noticing people gathering.

An injured Dhawan was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but referred to PGIMER, where he died on September 25.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against the absconding auto-rickshaw driver. Dhawan leaves behind his wife and a four-year-old son. His father had died due to cardiac arrest in 2013. His sister is settled abroad and his brother is bed-ridden owing to paralysis.

