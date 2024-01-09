Road mishaps leave three dead in Chandigarh, Mohali

Road mishaps claimed three more lives in the tricity in the past 24 hours. Two of the mishaps took place in Mohali. (iStock)

A 50-year-old woman riding pillion on a Honda Activa was killed after a truck hit the scooter near Fun Republic light point in Manimajra around 9 pm on Sunday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The truck driver, Rajesh Kumar of Pinjore, Panchkula, was arrested.

The victim was identified as Meenakshi Sharma, a resident of Sector 20. She was sitting pillion behind her friend when the accident took place amid fog.

Meenakshi was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors declared her dead. Police said that her friend also received minor injuries.

The truck driver was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased was unmarried and lived with her brother Sanjay Sharma.

The other two mishaps took place in Mohali.

In the first case, a speeding car left a ragpicker dead near Kharar bus stand on Sunday.

The driver of the Hyundai i20, Kartik Kalra, a resident of Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, was arrested and later released on bail.

The victim, Tuktuk Bibi, 40, was admitted to the Kharar civil hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kalra was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A of the IPC at the City Kharar police station.

Later around 10.30 pm, a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Bhukhri village in Kharar. The victim was identified as Harsh of Sector 124, Kharar.

Police said Harsh was going to Bhagomajra to drop his friend Pankaj, when a speeding car hit his motorcycle. He was taken to the Manimajra civil hospital, but he died during treatment.

City Kharar police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.

Cyclist injured in hit-and-run a week ago dies

A 44-year-old cyclist, who suffered serious injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 117 on December 31, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The deceased, Rakesh Kumar, worked in a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 8, Mohali.

He was returning home around 6 am after completing his night shift, when he was hit by the vehicle. He had been under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, ever since. But could not survive.

The unidentified accused is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC, registered at the Balongi police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the driver.