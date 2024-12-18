Road rage: Car driver opens fire after collision near Landran

In a road rage incident, a Ford Endeavour occupant allegedly opened fire at a Toyota Fortuner driver following a collision near Landran village, under Sohana police jurisdiction, on Monday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The Kharar locality where the accused’s car was found the next morning. (HT Photo)

Police have identified the accused, Amrik Singh, 35, but he is on the run.

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, 44, a resident and panch of Landran village, said that on Monday around 7:30 pm, he, along with his family, was returning from Mohali when a Ford Endeavour coming from Kharar side collided with their Toyota Fortuner at a turn on the outskirts of Landran village.

“When I stepped out to confront the occupants, I saw a man and a woman in the car. The woman started abusing me, and the driver suddenly took out a pistol and fired at me. I managed to grab the pistol, causing the bullet to hit my car,” the victim told HT.

He added that as villagers started gathering around the spot on hearing the commotion, the accused fired two more shots in the air before fleeing the scene.

Gurpreet said that the next morning after he received information about the vehicle’s location, Kharar’s Prime City, he sent someone to confirm. “Realising that they were being tracked, the accused opened fire again, this time with a larget weapon, before fleeing the locality in Swift car,” the victim said.

SP City Harbir Singh Atwal said the police have recovered the Ford Endeavour and found two bullet shells from the initial firing spot. He added that the accused, Amrik Singh, has been identified, and will be arrested soon.

A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

The victim told HT that police informed him that the accused, Amrik Singh, is a history sheeter and has several cases, including those of murder and drugs, against him.