Road rage: Duo misbehaves with Panchkula councillor, her husband over car parking

In yet another incident of road rage in Panchkula, two youths threatened BJP councillor Ritu Goel and her husband, hurled abuses and misbehaved with them outside a temple in Sector 7 on Wednesday. Panchkula police have registered a case against the accused at the Sector-7 police station. (Istock)

Ritu, the councillor from Panchkula’s ward number 3, said on Wednesday, she, along with her husband, Vikas Goel, had visited Durga Temple in Sector 7 around 11.20 am.

Her husband was waiting in their car parked on the roadside, while she went inside the temple to pay obeisance. Meanwhile, unable to pass through due to their car, two youths in another car got enraged and deflated one of their tyres.

She alleged that the accused, while hurling abuses, even snatched her husband’s mobile phone and smashed it against a wall. The duo then pulled out a stick from their car and threatened to kill her husband.

Hearing the commotion, she rushed out to her husband’s aid, when the youths hurled abuses at her as well. They even threatened their driver, Mayaram, who was in another car and misbehaved with him, before driving away in their Honda City car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number.

A case under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Sector-7 police station. No arrest has been made so far.

In a similar case on Monday, police had arrested two brothers for assaulting a 78-year-old car driver in Sector 12, Panchkula.