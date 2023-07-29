Road rage in Chandigarh: Two brothers injured in fight with car driver

In yet another road rage incident, two brothers were injured after their argument with a car driver turned violent in Sector 8. The complainant, an architect, told police that the incident took place when he and his family were returning home from lunch around 4 pm on Wednesday. (Stock image)

The complainant, an architect, told police that the incident took place when he and his family were returning home from lunch around 4 pm on Wednesday. He was driving with his mother and sister, while his brother was in a separate car.

Upon reaching near DAV School in Sector 8, the complainant’s brother got into an argument with the driver of a Volvo car coming from the opposite direction over not allowing way.

Angered, the driver of the Volvo car, which had a Cuttack registration number, allegedly dragged the complainant’s brother out of his car and began hitting him. The accused, later indentified as Hardik Nain, then allegedly hit the victim with a brick on the head.

As the complainant intervened, the car driver, who was accompanied by another man, attacked him with the brick as well. He then proceeded to damage his car, and manhandled his mother and sister as well.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Police teams are trying to trace the accused using the car’s registration number.

