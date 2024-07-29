Road rage leads to assault on Panchkula flyover

In a case of road rage, a man was assaulted by three individuals on a flyover in Sector-20, Panchkula, on Friday. In a case of road rage, a man was assaulted by three individuals on a flyover in Sector-20, Panchkula, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported by Tanish Bhat, a resident of Zirakpur. According to Bhat’s complaint, he was driving towards Zirakpur when a vehicle with Haryana registration number hit his car’s left side rear-view mirror and sped away. Bhat said he pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it a few metres ahead. The situation escalated when the stopped vehicle’s driver began hurling abuses at Bhat.

Due to a traffic jam, Bhat exited his vehicle to inspect the damage. The confrontation turned violent when the accused physically assaulted Bhat. As Bhat attempted to call the police control room, the accused called two more individuals. The trio then proceeded to thrash Bhat, with the driver allegedly brandishing a weapon and threatening to kill Bhat if he reported the incident to police.

Bhat lodged a formal complaint at the Sector 20 police station, detailing the sequence of events and expressing fear for his life. Police registered a case against the driver for multiple offences, including hit and run, physical violence, criminal intimidation, and illegal possession of arms.

The police report indicated that while the situation regarding the alleged weapon remains suspicious and requires further investigation, there is enough evidence to proceed with charges under Sections 115(2), 324(4), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.