News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road rage leaves one with stab injuries in Panchkula

Road rage leaves one with stab injuries in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 23, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Both parties had an argument and the motorcyclist, identified as Bharat, called his friends; Soon, 7-9 persons, who all seemed under the influence, reached the spot and started assaulting Appu and Ravi

A youth sustained stab injuries in a road rage incident in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Sunday.

One of the accused even stabbed Appu in his stomach, following which he was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Getty image)
One of the accused even stabbed Appu in his stomach, following which he was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The victim was identified as Appu Verma of Ashiana Complex, Sector 20. Complainant Ravi Kashyap of Ashiana Complex, the victim’s cousin, told the police that he works as a motorcycle mechanic. On October 20, he, along with his cousin Appu, was returning home on a two-wheeler. Appu was driving. At 10 pm when they reached Vita Booth near a government school in Sector 20, a motorcycle came from the opposite direction and collided with them.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both parties had an argument and the motorcyclist, identified as Bharat, called his friends. Soon, 7-9 persons, who all seemed under the influence, reached the spot and started assaulting Appu and Ravi.

One of the accused even stabbed Appu in his stomach, following which he was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Ravi alleged that accused Kuldeep, Bharat and seven other persons assaulted his cousin. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-20 police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out