Robbers open fire in air, snatch Shimla man’s car in Dera Bassi

Four men robbed a Shimla resident of his car after opening fire in the air near the Dera Bassi flyover on Wednesday night.

The victim, Abhishek Sharma, told the police that he was in Zirakpur on Wednesday for some work.

Around 9.45pm, he stopped his Hyundai Creta near the Dera Bassi flyover to relieve himself. As he got down from the vehicle, a car stopped near him and three men stepped out.

They demanded his car keys and when he resisted, they opened fire in the air and fled with his car.

“We have registered a robbery case. CCTV footage from cameras in the nearby areas and nearest toll plaza is being checked. The robbers will be arrested soon,” said Manoj Gorsi, DSP, Dera Bassi.

A month ago, on July 6, four men had snatched a teacher’s car on the Kharar-Landran road after hitting him with a sharp-edged instrument. On July 4, the car of Harshit Kumar, a resident of Motia City, Zirakpur, was taken away after he left the car running to buy liquor from a roadside vend.