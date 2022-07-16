Robbery accused found hanging at Ambala jail
A week after he was arrested for robbing a car in Ambala after shooting at a man and his son, a 42-year-old man from Patiala district was found hanging at the Ambala Central Jail on Friday, police said.
The accused, who had turned to gunpoint robberies after failure in his photography business amid the pandemic, was arrested from his hometown on July 7 with the robbed car and a weapon that he had used to shoot at the victims on July 3.
The victims, Gulshan Kumar, a BJP leader and scrap dealer, and his son, Paras Bhatia, had suffered bullet injuries in the thigh in the incident.
After three days of police remand, the accused was sent to jail on July 11, inspector Gaurav Punia, station in-charge, Baldev Nagar police station, said.
“On Friday, the jail administration alerted us about his suicide. He was found hanging from a prison door and his feet were tied. An autopsy was conducted at the district civil hospital and the body was handed over to the family,” the inspector said.
Meanwhile, alleging foul play, the deceased’s family said they had met him on Thursday and he was in a good mood.
But inspector Punia said no written complaint was submitted in this regard.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Once the autopsy report is received, a judicial inquiry will be conducted to investigate the case.”
Before robbing the car in Ambala, the accused had allegedly also robbed a Honda Dio scooter at gunpoint from a 14-year-old girl on Airport Road in Mohali on June 12. While fleeing, he had abandoned a Honda Activa, which was found to have been robbed from Dera Bassi on June 3.
-
Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society, was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
-
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
-
Man supplying intoxicant powder to varsity students nabbed in Mohali
Police on Friday arrested a Phase 9 resident who had been allegedly supplying intoxicant power to students of various universities in Mohali. Baljinder was caught from near PUDA Bhawan in Phase 8. DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said a police team, led by Phase 8 SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar, was present near PUDA Bhawan on Friday, when they saw a man acting suspiciously on noticing the police personnel.
