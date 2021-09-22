Robbery bid at Panchkula jewellery shop: Case will be solved soon, says police commissioner

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta reviewed the progress in the recent robbery bid at Maa Luxmi Jewelers in Sector 8 with senior police officers at PWD Rest House in Sector 1 on Tuesday.

Police commissioner Saurabh Singh stated that police teams have been formed to nab the robbers. He added that they have got many important leads in the case and will nab the criminals soon.

Police have released more footage of the accused and urged people to reach out to them in case they get any clues. He also directed the police department to chalk out an effective strategy to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa, non-official member of the district grievance redressal committee, BB Singhal and representatives of the Panchkula Jewellers’ Association were also present at the meeting.

Gupta said that that an attempted robbery in broad daylight at a peaceful city like Panchkula is a matter of concern. He added that the courage shown by Sandeep Verma, owner of Maa Luxmi Jewelers, who foiled the robbery attempt, is commendable.

Gupta added that the police’s main aim is to create a sense of security among the people, so that they can move anywhere without fear. Keeping this in mind, he directed the police department to set-up a beat box at every market in Panchkula, where two police officers should be deputed.

Arms licene to be given to jewellers

Gupta said that considering the threat to jewellers, arms licenses should be given to them in a time bound manner. He said that the police should ensure that the licenses are issued to the applicants within a stipulated time period after applying and submitting the required documents. Also, the process of applying for arms license should be further simplified.

The Haryana speaker also appealed to the representatives of the Jewellers’ Association to make adequate arrangements for installation of high resolution CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of markets.