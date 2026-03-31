Robotic surgery is not currently covered under Ayushman Bharat or Himcare schemes: CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday clarified that robotic surgery is not currently covered under Ayushman Bharat or Himcare schemes. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“Presently there are no provisions of robotic surgery in Ayushman Bharat or under Himcare, as packages are determined by the Centre,” said Sukhu.

CM’s reply came to the query raised during question hour over the introduction of robotic surgery facilities in government medical institutions, with the Opposition questioning its affordability, preparedness and accessibility for poor patients.

Raising concerns, members pointed out that robotic surgery—being introduced in institutions such as Chamiyana, Tanda, IGMC Shimla and Nerchowk—remains largely inaccessible to economically weaker sections, highlighting that the cost of a single procedure is estimated at around ₹1 lakh, while expensive disposable accessories further add to the financial burden.

Giving details, Sukhu clarified that: “The cost of the surgery is ₹1 lakh and we are giving 70% subsidy to the patients of general ward and charging only ₹30,000.”

The Opposition also flagged inadequate training of staff, stating that except for Chamiyana, personnel, including nurses and operation theatre assistants, were not fully trained. Questions were also raised about whether the government plans to send doctors and staff to premier institutes like AIIMS for advanced training.

Responding, the CM said that in the first phase, doctors are being trained with support from equipment companies, while training for nurses and OTAs will also be undertaken, with the government bearing the expenses. He added that exposure visits to institutions like AIIMS would be considered.

Defending the procurement process, the CM informed the House that two companies participated in the tendering process conducted online. The selected system, comparable to installations at AIIMS, was procured at a cost ₹1.20 crore lower, with five years of maintenance included. He noted that the matter had also been challenged in the high court, which upheld the government’s authority to decide on equipment quality.

Earlier, Opposition members, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Vipin Singh Parmar, questioned the decision to procure multiple robotic systems simultaneously, suggesting that the government could have started with fewer machines given the high costs and limited trained manpower. They also sought details on comparative bids, recurring costs and durability.