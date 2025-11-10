Rohru pacer Renuka Thakur returns home: ‘World cup triumph will inspire young girls to pursue their dreams’

After India scripted history by winning its first Women’s World Cup by defeating South Africa on November 2, Indian fast bowler Renuka Thakur, who hails from Parsa village in the Rohru area of Shimla district, returned to her hometown on Sunday. Renuka Thakur being honoured with a Chamba Thaal by local authorities in Rohru on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Renuka Thakur, who was part of the World Champion Indian women’s cricket team, paid obeisance at the Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti upon her arrival. She was accompanied by her family members, including her mother.

Following India’s World Cup triumph on November 2, celebrations broke out in the native village of the Indian pacer and on Sunday she received a grand welcome in Rohru as she returned home for the first time since world cup title win. Renuka played a vital role in India’s maiden World Cup title win against South Africa.

Speaking to the media, the World Cup champion said she had decided that whenever she goes home, she will first visit Mata’s temple to take her blessings.

Sharing her World Cup experience, Renuka Thakur said, “We had lost three matches back-to-back, so we were under pressure. The match against New Zealand was crucial for us—by winning it, we reached the semi-finals. We again felt the pressure in that game, and in the final, I was a bit nervous since it was my first time playing in a World Cup. We were excited and hopeful of winning the title.”

“All the hard work has finally paid off. My mother did everything to support me throughout my journey, along with my uncle, who first recognised my talent,” she added.

“Our World Cup win will bring a positive change and inspire young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence. We had been trying for a long time to bring the World Cup home, and we hope this victory will bring a positive change to women’s cricket in the country,” Renuka Thakur said.

“We are very happy today, and we have come to Mata’s temple. With the grace of the Goddess that my daughter has achieved this feat. Everyone in the village was waiting for her,” Renuka’s mother Sunita Thakur told the media.

A medium-pacer, Renuka, 29, did not take any wicket in the final but bowled a crucial spell of four overs, leaking just 28 runs. The bowler who relies on swing more, also came into the world cup after recovering from a back injury. She has been a useful bowler for India in the recent past after pacers like Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey faded away.

For her achievement, the state government has already announced a prize of ₹1 crore to her.