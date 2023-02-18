Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak court acquits Tunda in 1997 blasts case

Rohtak court acquits Tunda in 1997 blasts case

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Earlier, police had accused Tunda of being the mastermind of three bomb blasts in Rohtak in January 1997 in which eight people received injuries. The Rohtak police had registered an FIR under Sections 4, 5 and 7 of the Explosive Substances Act and 307, 120 (B) of IPC against Tunda on January 22, 1997.

A local court in Rohtak on Saturday acquitted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Syed Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, in connection with bomb blasts in Rohtak city in 1997. District and sessions judge RK Yadav acquitted Tunda, who was once considered close to Dawood Ibrahim, due to the lack of evidence. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A local court in Rohtak on Saturday acquitted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Syed Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, in connection with bomb blasts in Rohtak city in 1997. District and sessions judge RK Yadav acquitted Tunda, who was once considered close to Dawood Ibrahim, due to the lack of evidence.

Tunda, a native of Pilkhua village of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had fled out of the country. In 2013, the Delhi Police had nabbed him when he entered Indian territory from Nepal.

Vineet Verma, the counsel of Tunda, said, “Tunda was acquitted and he appeared in the court virtually from Ajmer jail, where he is currently lodged.”

Police had said that crude bombs were used to trigger blasts in the district by a member of Tunda’s gang.

