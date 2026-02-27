Rohtak man looking to roll out pizza outlet duped of ₹8.4 lakh, 3 held

Police have arrested three men for allegedly duping a Rohtak resident of ₹8.40 lakh with the false promise of helping him set up a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Sonepat’s Gohana. On January 31, the victim, Raman, approached the police, stating that he had applied for a Domino’s franchise online in October last year. (HT)

“On November 13, 2025, he received a phone call from a man, who introduced himself as Vijay, a staffer at Jubilant Foodworks Limited that operates Domino’s Pizza brand in India. He told Raman that he would need to invest ₹35-40 lakh for the outlet. On being asked, Raman sent his details to an e-mail address provided by the caller,” said Kuldeep Singh, the SHO of the Rohtak cyber police station.

As directed, Raman deposited ₹8.40 lakh in the account provided by the caller, but sensed a fraud when the caller demanded another ₹9.5 lakh for approval of licence, the SHO said.

Anxious about losing his investment, Raman visited the company’s Noida office, where all receipts and details provided to him were found to be fake.

After the victim lodged a complaint, the Rohtak police launched a probe, and traced two accused to Bihar and another to Ludhiana.

Arresting the trio, whose names were not revealed, police recovered 11 ATM cards, 10 mobile phones, as many SIM cards and a passbook. According to police, the accused created a fake Domino’s website to cheat aspiring franchisees.

“We are interrogating the accused to ascertain their modus operandi and how many applicants were duped,” the SHO added.