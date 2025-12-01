Rohtak: UGC directs MDU to stop distance, online mode programme for 2025-26

Nearly 6,500 students face an uncertain future after the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Distance Education Bureau (DAB) has directed the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak to stop offering open and distance learning mode and online mode for the academic year 2025-26 as per the provisions of the UGC (open and distance learning programme and online programmes) Regulations, 2020. A senior professor, who is aware of the all accreditation details said that the varsity’s five-year NAAC validity expired on March 27, 2024 and the varsity had to write to NAAC to avail validity six months prior the expiry period. (HT Photo for representation)

In a letter dated November 18 and signed by Nand Kishor, under secretary in the UGC (a copy is with HT), it was stated that the eligibility criteria for recognition of a program under the open and distance Learning (ODL) and online mode requires the institution to be accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 on a 4-point scale, or to have achieved a rank in the top 100 in the University category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) at least once in the two preceding cycles (at the time of application). The MDU is offering eight courses in online mode and 13 courses in open and distance learning.

Moreover in a separate email by the director of the NAAC to MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh, registrar Krishan Kant and dean academic affairs, said that it is brought to the notice of NAAC that your University is clearly violating NAAC rules and moreover misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders by providing wrong information that your University is still accredited and displayed in your University website.

“You are required to remove the NAAC accreditation details from your website and any other publicly available/distributed documents and report back to NAAC immediately, that the above is complied with. If not, NAAC may initiate action against the University deemed appropriate and also recommend to Statutory Regulatory Authorities to initiate action,” the director wrote in the email sent on November 17 at 6.48 pm.

“The university would have to apply for the same in September 2023. The authorities were shocked when they applied to start a distance programme for masters in business psychology but they failed to login on the UGC portal,” the professor added.

INSO national chief and ex-PhD scholar Pradeep Deswal said that this decision will hamper student employability, loss of eligibility for most UGC/AICTE, central government grants and research projects along with erosion of institutional brand value and public trust.

“This will cause a complete ban on new admissions in Distance Education (ODL) and Online programmes. Who is responsible for the blunder? The Haryana government shall take strict action against authorities for wasting the academic year of students,” he added.

When contacted, professor Suresh Malik, dean of academic affairs, while passing the buck, said, “Director of open and distance learning, Gulshan Taneja, will talk about this issue.” However, Taneja could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts. Repeated calls to the V-C also did not elicit any response.