Rohtak woman’s killing: Man accused of abetting suicide

Two days after the police booked a man and his other family members for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter in a Rohtak village, residents of Rithal Narwal village in the district met the police on Saturday and accused a co-villager of implicating the woman’s family in the false case. Rohtak DSP Narender Kundu said statements of both the sides have been recorded and probe is on.

The villagers said the woman’s friend, Manish alias Monu of the same village, had been harassing her for a long time and she allegedly committed suicide to get rid of him. However, Manish alleged that the woman’s family had killed her and she had called him before her death.

In a cross complaint the woman’s father, Rajender, alleged that Manish had been physically exploiting his daughter for many years and thus they had solemnised her marriage in February this year.

