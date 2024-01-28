Rohtak was hub of corruption during Congress regime, says Nayab Saini

Haryana BJP state president Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched a direct attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and alleged that Rohtak was the hub of corruption during the ten-year Congress rule. Haryana BJP state president Nayab Singh Saini (HT Photo)

Addressing a samelan in Rohtak, Saini said that jobs were being sold during the Congress government in Haryana and people from villages used to come to Congress leaders’ homes for jobs.

“ The jobs were given to favourite during the Congress rule, and it was BJP who brought transparency in recruitment system. Now, the educated youth are given jobs on merit bases,” he added.

He said that the model code of conduct will be implemented in March month and he asked party workers to strengthen the organisation.

“ This time also, the BJP will win all 10 seats of Lok Sabha from Haryana. The people have faith in Prime Minister and chief minister’s policies,” he added.