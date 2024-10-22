Rohtak ZP president, husband booked for kidnapping woman member’s son

Rohtak zila parishad president Manju Hooda, her husband and their aides have been booked for allegedly kidnapping the 15-year-old son of a woman member of the zila parishad from Ismaila village on Monday morning. s news of the kidnapping spread, a panchayat was called and locals announced a social boycott of Rajesh Sarkari. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The incident comes just two days before the zila parishad president is to face a floor test.

The zila parishad member said that her son was going somewhere on a motorcycle when he was allegedly chased by car-borne assailants, who rammed into his two-wheeler and later bundled him into their car at gunpoint. Nearly three hours later, the kidnappers left him at a dhaba and fled.

She further claimed that Rajesh Sarkari, a history-sheeter, had planned the kidnapping to secure votes for his wife, Manju Hooda. “The kidnappers rang me up and told me they will kill my son if I don’t vote in favour of sitting zila parishad chairperson Manju Hooda in the October 23 floor test,” she said. 10 out of 14 members of the zila parishad had moved a no-confidence motion against Manju, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Haryana assembly polls against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Rohtak’s Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency on a BJP ticket.

As news of the kidnapping spread, a panchayat was called and locals announced a social boycott of Rajesh Sarkari.

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda also reached the village and condemned the incident, accusing BJP leaders of targeting zila parishad members’ children to retain power.

Manju Hooda refuted the allegations, stating that it was an attempt to tarnish her image. She further claimed that she had offered help to Neelam upon learning of the kidnapping. “We are seeking legal advice to take appropriate action against those who are trying to defame us,” she added.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said a case has been registered against zila parishad chairperson Manju Hooda, her husband Rajesh Sarkari and others for kidnapping and other offences at Sampla police station in Rohtak.