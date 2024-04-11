Roller skating champ Priyanka is Panchkula’s election icon

Roller skating champion Priyanka Sharma has been appointed as the district icon to spearhead voter awareness ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “We hope that Priyanka will become an inspiration for the youth to vote. She will go to schools, colleges and among common people to make people aware about voting,” said Panchkula deputy commissioner and district election officer Sushil Sarwan. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Sushil Sarwan said the district icon was appointed as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and the Haryana chief electoral officer with the objective of including more and more eligible voters in the voter list in Panchkula district, and spreading voter awareness.

Currently a trained graduate teacher in physical education at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Panchkula, Sharma has been the captain of the Haryana roller skating team 10 times.

She has won five gold medals in international roller skating championship and more than 15 gold medals in 30 national roller skating championships.

Due to these achievements, she was also made the district icon for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The same year, she also served as the district brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Nutrition campaigns.

Sarwan said the voter awareness campaign was underway under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner and nodal officer, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Panchkula.

Panchkula district falls in the Ambala parliamentary constituency that will go to polls on May 25.