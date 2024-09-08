Ropar man arrested for drifting car in Mohali’s Phase 3B2 market

Police have arrested a resident of Rupnagar’s Chamkaur Sahib for drifting his car at the Phase 3B2 market. Mohali police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 184 and 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (Getty Images)

According to police, two cars were spotted performing stunts and drifting in the market on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, putting public safety at risk.

Following the incident, the Mataur police registered a case under Sections 281 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 184 and 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified drivers on September 4.

Upon investigation, police traced the vehicles: a Hyundai Xcent (PB-01-C-4264), driven by Jagjit Singh, and a Hyundai Verna (DL-10-CD-7622), whose driver remains unidentified.

Jagjit Singh of Chamkaur Sahib was subsequently arrested, while search continues for the other car driver.

Car driver held for hit-and-run that killed Mohali man

A Kharar resident, who drove off after hitting a pedestrian in Mohali on September 4, claiming his life, has been arrested.

The accused, Akshay Paul, is a resident of Model Town, Kharar.

According to police, Paul had hit Rajan Kohli, a resident of Sector 77, with his Maruti Suzuki Alto (HP-95-1590) at the Sector 71/77 light point. He had fled the scene, leaving the injured victim bleeding behind.

Kohli succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which Paul was booked under Sections 281 and 106 of BNS and arrested.