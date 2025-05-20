Row as AAP Delhi spokesperson named Punjab Pollution Control Board chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday appointed the party’s Delhi spokesperson, Reena Gupta, as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), triggering a row with opposition parties slamming the move to name a non-Punjabi for the top post. Reena Gupta

Apart from Gupta, the Punjab government on Monday appointed 31 people, mostly from the AAP, as chairmen, directors, and members in various government boards and corporations of the state. Gupta will be the first women chairperson of PPCB and 27th overall since the formation of the board.

According to sources privy to the developments, Gupta was the only candidate from Delhi for the post of PPCB chairperson. “The remaining 27 were mostly from Punjab, including top engineers and two former IAS officers,” the official said, pleading anonymity.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha-led selection panel on Friday had shortlisted the incumbent PPCB chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig and Thapar University professor Amit Dhir, apart from Reena Gupta for the post. However, chief minister Bhagwant Mann selected the name of Reena Gupta and her appointment was notified on Monday, the official added.

Established in 1975, the PPCB is a nodal agency in matters related to enforcing environmental regulations and managing pollution in Punjab. It is also the nodal figure during farm fires and one of the vital agencies which formulates policies to tackle stubble burning.

As per Gupta’s online profile, she has served as an adviser to the government of Delhi during the AAP government and also has experience working with the World Bank. She was also the AAP spokesperson in Delhi.

“Reena has worked extensively for the party and advised the Delhi government during the AAP regime on the issues of environment, education and other fields. She has vast knowledge on the issue of environment, and her selection is on merit”, said an AAP leader who didn’t wish to be named.

Another non-Punjabi, Deepak Chauhan, has been made chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

The opposition parties have slammed the move. Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said two non-Punjabis have been made chairperson of important bodies. “Deepak Chauhan, ex-PA to backroom boss Sandeep Pathak, hailing from UP, is now chairman of Punjab’s Large Industrial Development Board. He has no industrial experience. Meanwhile, Reena Gupta — another non-Punjabi & Former Delhi SEIAA member — is now chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board. “Nepotism? No no… it’s called Badlav. “, he said on X.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that CM Mann has surrendered two of the top posts in the state to outsiders.

“Now he (CM Mann) has surrendered two key posts - Chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board & Chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board to acolytes of Kejriwal,” Sukhbir said on X.

“Never before in the history of the state have outsiders been handed over all important posts,” Badal added on X.