Row as man accuses Sangrur MLA of 30-lakh bribe

Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj was embroiled in a controversy on Thursday after a man accused her of “renegading on the promise of securing him the post of Bhawanigarh truck union president after allegedly taking ₹30-lakh bribe” from him, a charge vehemently denied by the legislator. Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj has vehemently denied the charge. (HT File)

The man, a resident of Phagguwala village, posted a video on social media, before trying to end life, stating that he had allegedly handed over the money to the MLA’s assistant Gurpreet Singh but despite that the post went to another person, who allegedly “paid ₹55 lakh to the MLA”.

Rubbishing the claims, MLA Bharaj denied any involvement in the matter and said that the truck union president is chosen unanimously by former presidents and political party members, not by her. In a video message, the MLA also clarified that Gurpreet Singh no longer works with her.

The MLA has asked the Sangrur SSP to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the complainant is hospitalised and according to the family, his condition is critical.