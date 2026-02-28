Row erupts as Patiala law university moves to drop Rajiv Gandhi’s name

The academic council of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) has approved a proposal to drop former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the institution and rename it “National Law University, Punjab,” triggering a political row. Though the decision was taken in December last year, it came into the public domain on Friday evening after Congress’ Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi objected to the move . (HT File Photo)

Though the decision was taken in December last year, it came into the public domain on Friday evening after Congress’ Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi objected to the move and termed it a “deliberate attempt to polarise voters ahead of the Punjab assembly elections”.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Jai Shankar Singh confirmed that the academic council had approved the proposal and forwarded it to the executive council for further necessary action. The executive council, comprising 13 members, including officials from the Punjab higher education department and headed by the vice-chancellor, will now consider the recommendation.

People familiar with the development said after clearance by the executive council, the proposal would be sent to the Punjab higher education department. An amendment to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, would be required to formalise the change, they added.

According to the approved agenda of the academic council, members deliberated the recommendation in depth and agreed with the proposal of the dean (academic) to change the university’s name from “Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab” to “National Law University, Punjab.”

Established through an Act of the Punjab legislature in 2006, the university was envisaged as a law institution of national stature and a centre of excellence in legal education in the era of globalisation and liberalisation. It began functioning from its headquarters at Mohindra Kothi in Patiala on May 26, 2006, and received approval from the Bar Council of India in July that year.

Reacting to the move, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi said institutions established during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi were founded with a vision of strengthening education, promoting scientific temper, advancing technology and ensuring social welfare. “These institutions represent a legacy of nation-building and progressive development,” he said, alleging that the BJP-RSS was systematically attempting to alter history and rename institutions associated with the Congress legacy across India.

He further claimed that such actions were meant to divert attention from pressing public issues such as education, health, unemployment, environmental degradation and rising socio-economic challenges.

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also criticised the development, calling it “sad and disgusting”. He accused the AAP-led Punjab government of attempting to please its “masters in the BJP”, alleging a hidden understanding between the two parties.

Warring said Rajiv Gandhi not only sacrificed his life for the country but also ushered in the IT revolution and lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. He asserted that if the Congress forms the government in 2027, it would restore the university’s original name.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who represents Patiala Rural assembly constituency, described the controversy as a “diversion tactic”, blaming the Union government for attempting to shift focus from its failures.

He said the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, had not yet taken a decision on the matter. He added that he does not believe in the politics of changing names.

Officials, however, said that any change in the university’s name would require an amendment to the 2006 Act under which it was established. Until the legislative process is completed and formal approvals are secured, the name change will not come into effect.