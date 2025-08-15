Row over interaction with RSS chief: Akal Takht summons Guru Nanak Dev varsity VC

The Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Thursday summoned Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) vice-chancellor Prof Karamjit Singh on the issue of his interaction with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during an event held in Mysuru, Karnataka. The video of the interaction shows VC ‘briefing’ RSS chief about education initiatives taken by the university.

“We have received complaints that you have hurt Sikh sentiments during an event held in South India. As per a viral video, which is also attached to the written complaints, you have made an expression against the distinct existence of Sikhs through research works in a chair of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), which is not as per Gurmat (Guru’s teachings)”, reads the letter issued by Akal Takht secretariat.

It adds, “As per the order of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, you will appear at the Takht secretariat in 15 days with clarification in this regard in person”.

The video of the interaction shows the VC ‘briefing’ RSS chief about education initiatives taken by the university during an event titled ‘Gyan Sabha – Education for Viksit Bharat’, organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at BN Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BNBIMS) in Manasagangotri in Mysuru. The event focused on the role of education in building a developed India. Bhagwat was the chief guest at the July 28 event.

After the video went viral on social media, several Sikh organisations, including Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwale, United Sikh Students Federation, and Sath, raised objections and lodged complaints with the Takht.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had removed the VC from the panel formed by the gurdwara body to frame service rules for the Akal Takht jathedar post.

A University spokesperson in an official statement had clarified that the invitations to the chief guest and other participants were issued by the administration of Amrita University, Kochi, and the Guru Nanak Dev University VC had no role in the invitation process.

Despite repeated attempts, the VC couldn’t be contacted for comments.