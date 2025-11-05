Row over Raja Warring’s ‘casteist remarks’: SC panel seeks action-taken report in 7 days

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police in connection with Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s allegedly “casteist remarks” made against former Union home minister Buta Singh during an election rally in the district. unjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The NCSC, which took suo motu cognisance of a news report based on BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh’s statement on the incident, asked the district officials to submit the action taken report within seven days of the receipt of the notice. It said the commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

“If the commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, it may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission,” it added. Chugh also submitted a complaint to the commission against the Congress leader for his ‘insulting remarks’ against the SC community.

Warring, while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate in the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, made some remarks about the former Union minister. After his remarks drew sharp reactions from the leaders of other parties, Warring clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else. “While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology,” he added.

Akali Dal files plaint, seeks FIR

Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday filed a complaint against Warring and demanded a case be registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a written complaint submitted to Tarn Taran SSP, SAD leaders, including Gulzar Singh Ranike, Baljit Singh Jalalusma, and Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot, said Warring, while addressing a poll meeting, made ‘casteist remarks’ against Buta Singh and used derogatory words against the SC community.

“These remarks had deeply hurt the sentiments of the SC community and hence a case under sections 3 and 10-11 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 should be registered against him,” the plaint said.

The SC wing of the party also held a dharna against Warring.

Minister Harbhajan slams Cong leader

Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said that Warring has revealed his ‘casteist mentality’ through his derogatory remarks against former Union home minister. In a statement issued here, the ETO said that the person Warring mocked holds academic qualifications of BA (Honours), MA, and PhD, and had worked across various professional fields, including journalism, before becoming an MP at the young age of 25 in 1962.

“Warring’s colour-based comments are a violation of the spirit of the Constitution”, ETO said, adding that such remarks expose his mindset towards the Scheduled Castes of the country. He further alleged that the Congress party has always been anti-Dalit and has a long history of opposing BR Ambedkar.

Mann berates Cong

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress over its state unit president’s alleged derogatory remarks against late Buta Singh, saying it exposed the mindset of the opposition party’s leaders.

Mann, while campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the bypoll, targeted Warring, saying, “He made casteist remarks and now he is seeking an apology. I cannot repeat what Warring has said. They do not want someone from a poor family to move forward. They cannot tolerate people from common families,” said Mann as he criticised the Congress.

PCC chief’s remarks ‘distorted’, says Cong

The Punjab Congress on Tuesday condemned rival parties for trying to “politicise and distort” the remarks made by PCC president Raja Warring. Kuldeep Singh Vaid, chairman of the SC department of the Punjab Congress, and former MLA Pawan Kumar Adia defended Warring, claiming that he had made the remarks with clear intent and in a positive context. “Warring spelled out and emphasised the inclusiveness of the Congress, which does not discriminate against anyone in the name of colour, creed, caste or community,” they said, calling it a standard way of expression against discrimination of any type.

Vaid said the PCC president also referred to the late leader in the same context while trying to emphasise that the Congress party does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of “caste, creed, colour or community.” Condemning the BJP, AAP, and the SAD, Vaid wondered how they had found so much admiration for the late leader. He claimed that the BJP and the SAD had always maligned the former central minister.