RS member Arora meets Vaishnaw, asks for Vande Bharat for Ludhiana

Member of Parliament (MP), Rajya Sabha, from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora met the minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday and put forth asked to start a new Shatabdi or Vande Bharat Express service from Delhi to Ludhiana, with a short stopover at Sabzi Mandi station for Amritsar Shatabdi Express. Arora has also sent a similar request to minister of state, railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu. Arora claimed that the railways minister assured about additional trains and said the brief halt would have to be studied technically, if possible, keeping in view existing traffic at that time. (HT file)

Arora represented the business community of Ludhiana, who are in dire need of enhanced rail connectivity to support their commercial activities. The introduction of a new train service to Delhi, scheduled in the evening between 7pm to 8 pm, with a return next day in the morning, would benefit numerous traders and businessmen who frequently travel this route. Such a service would not only cater to the convenience of the business community but also bolster economic interactions between these two industrial cities, he mentioned.

MP Arora took up the matter after the local industry had demanded this in a recent interaction with him.

He pointed out that Sabzi Mandi station was near pivotal commercial hubs, and a stop here would be immensely advantageous for the trading fraternity travelling from Ludhiana. This addition would save valuable time and resources, thereby contributing to the overall productivity of their businesses, he said.

