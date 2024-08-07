 RS member Satnam Singh Sandhu raises issue of post-matric scholarship arrears in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RS member Satnam Singh Sandhu raises issue of post-matric scholarship arrears in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 07, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha member said that for three years, the then Punjab government avoided paying its liabilities and even after the intervention of the National SC Commission, it did not take any action

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday raised the issue of arrears of Post-Matric Scholarships for SC students in Punjab.

Satnam Singh Sandhu.
Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Raising the issue through special mentions, Sandhu, while highlighting the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of marginalised communities, spoke about the plight of SC students in Punjab, “The previous state government in Punjab did injustice to these students. Despite the liability of the state government, 1084.90 crore was not released to the SC students of Punjab. The scholarship amount was withheld by the then government of Punjab from 2017 to 2019,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said that for three years, the then Punjab government avoided paying its liabilities and even after the intervention of the National SC Commission, it did not take any action. “Now the state government has decided to release 40%, or say 366.00 crore, for the session 2017-19, whereas the balance 60%, which comes to 718.90 crore is still pending,” he added.

Sandhu asked, “Whose liability is this? Due to the withholding of the scholarship, countless students dropped out and many colleges were closed.” He demanded that the liability of the pending post-matric scholarship amount should be fixed and this amount should be released to the colleges immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / RS member Satnam Singh Sandhu raises issue of post-matric scholarship arrears in Punjab
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On