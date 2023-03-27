Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RS member urges Centre to start DigiClaim project in Punjab

RS member urges Centre to start DigiClaim project in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 27, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Appreciating the pilot project of DigiClaim recently launched by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Sahney on Monday requested him to include Punjab in the project and start the DigiClaim operations in the state.

Appreciating the pilot project of DigiClaim recently launched by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Sahney on Monday requested him to include Punjab in the project and start the DigiClaim operations in the state.

Sahney applauded the state government’s decision on implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme). (HT File Photo)
Sahney applauded the state government’s decision on implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme). (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Sahney said that with the launch of DigiClaim, farmers can get claims for crop damage disbursed electronically in their account. He also applauded the state government’s decision on implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), stating that from last three consecutive years the crop damage due to untimely heavy rainfall was going almost 15% of the yielded crop.

The Rajya Sabha member said that Fasal Bima Yojna is a very good tool to deal with natural calamities like heavy rainfall and storm where the maximum premium payable by the farmers for Kharif and Rabi crops will be 2% and 1.5%, respectively, while the rest will be shared by State and Central government equally. “The cash compensation to farmers and adoption of Crop Insurance Scheme will help farmers to get more disposable income,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out