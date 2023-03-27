RS member urges Centre to start DigiClaim project in Punjab

Appreciating the pilot project of DigiClaim recently launched by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Sahney on Monday requested him to include Punjab in the project and start the DigiClaim operations in the state. Sahney applauded the state government’s decision on implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme). (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Sahney said that with the launch of DigiClaim, farmers can get claims for crop damage disbursed electronically in their account. He also applauded the state government’s decision on implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), stating that from last three consecutive years the crop damage due to untimely heavy rainfall was going almost 15% of the yielded crop.

The Rajya Sabha member said that Fasal Bima Yojna is a very good tool to deal with natural calamities like heavy rainfall and storm where the maximum premium payable by the farmers for Kharif and Rabi crops will be 2% and 1.5%, respectively, while the rest will be shared by State and Central government equally. “The cash compensation to farmers and adoption of Crop Insurance Scheme will help farmers to get more disposable income,” he added.