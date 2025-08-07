Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
RS member Vikramjit Singh Sahney writes to Centre over traffic woes near Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 07:56 am IST

The Rajya Sabha member stressed the need for a mass rapid transport system corridor connecting the GT Road to Darbar Sahib, an underground tunnel and multi-level parking, and capsule car system

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday urged Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar to take measures for decongestion of traffic around the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He sent separate letters to Gadkari and Khattar, stating, “Vehicular congestion around the Golden Temple has reached alarming levels, severely impacting movements, safety, and the overall experience of visitors and residents alike. A timely and well-thought-out intervention is urgently required to preserve the sanctity of this spiritual hub and improve the quality of urban life in Amritsar.”

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney

The Rajya Sabha member stressed the need for a mass rapid transport system corridor connecting the GT Road to Darbar Sahib, an underground tunnel and multi-level parking, and capsule car system. He also proposed an elevated monorail from GT Road to Golden Temple to bypass traffic bottlenecks, safeguard the heritage aesthetics of the city, and offer quick and safe access for lakhs of pilgrims daily.

According to a press release, in a written reply by the minister of state of housing and urban affairs to a question asked by Sahney in the Rajya Sabha regarding the progress of Smart City Mission in Punjab, it was informed that Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana were selected from Punjab under the programme. The MP requested that Mohali and Patiala also be included, it said.

